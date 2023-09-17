Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and other cinema personalities wish PM Modi on birthday

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 14:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Superstars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Mohanlal were among those from the Indian film industry who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday and wished him health and happiness.

The celebrities took to social media to wish the PM on his 73rd birthday.

Akshay posted a picture with the prime minister on microblogging site X.

''Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always,'' the ''OMG 2'' star wrote.

''Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday…. @narendramodi,'' Salman said.

Wishing Modi on his birthday, actor-BJP MP Hema Malini called him an ''exemplary leader who leads us by example''.

''Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat!'' she wrote on X.

Malayalam star Mohanlal tweeted: ''Sending our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here's to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder! @narendramodi @PMOIndia.'' Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol also congratulated the prime minister on the occasion.

''Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi,'' the ''Gadar 2'' star wrote on X.

''Birthday Wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji,'' Mammootty said in a post.

Actor Nimrat Kaur said she hopes the coming year brings ''health, prosperity and the best of life experiences'' for the PM.

Actor Kangana Ranaut extended her wishes to the PM, whom she referred to as ''the architect of New Bharat''.

''Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance...'' she wrote on X.

Singer Shaan called Modi the ''pride of India''. ''May You always be blessed with Health, Happiness, Peace and Success in all your Endeavours !!! @narendramodi,'' he added.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said the prime minister's dedication towards building ''a strong & prosperous India'' inspires citizens of the country.

''Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday- May god bless you with great health and long life Sir … #HappyBirthdayModiJi,'' actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

