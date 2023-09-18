Left Menu

Check out release date of Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu-starrer ‘Aankh Micholi’

‘Oh My God!’ director Umesh Shukla is all set to entertain the audience with his new project titled, ‘Aankh Micholi’, which is releasing on October 27.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:30 IST
Check out release date of Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu-starrer ‘Aankh Micholi’
‘Aankh Micholi’ poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Oh My God!' director Umesh Shukla is all set to entertain the audience with his new project titled, 'Aankh Micholi', which is releasing on October 27. The family entertainer revolves around an Indian wedding, and highlights the antics of two mismatched families and their ridiculous acts, taking you on a journey of comedy, drama, and emotions.

While briefing about the movie, the director said, "We've given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It's a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling." The movie features Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz and the music of the film is composed by the extremely talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios, Aankh Micholi is all set to release in theatres across India on October 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023