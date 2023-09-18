Left Menu

Rana Daggubati excited about Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023

Actor Rana Daggubati is extremely excited about the upcoming edition of Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:45 IST
Actor Rana Daggubati (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI):  Actor Rana Daggubati is extremely excited about the upcoming edition of Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival 2023. He believes that film festivals are a great opportunity to showcase new cinematic voices and tell stories that otherwise find it very difficult to find a platform in the mainline ecosystem.

“Till a few years ago, an independent filmmaker would struggle to reach an audience. Not just that, even a big regional language film would run its course across screens in a specific region, and the filmmaker would be satisfied with that limited reach. Today, the world has changed, and we have a certain audience that is extremely evolved and aware and is ready to watch cinema from different parts of the world,” Rana said. “This is a very interesting time for a film festival like ours. Unlike the west, South Asia lacks a vibrant film festival culture, and we are confident that Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, with its new vision, will change that narrative and help in building an ecosystem that will allow an independent filmmaker sitting in any part of South Asia to showcase their talent on a larger screen to the right audience. We aspire to empower creative filmmakers with a network of like-minded experts, leading to interesting collaborations beyond borders,” he added.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place from October 27 to November 5, 2023, in Mumbai, India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

