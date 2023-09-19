Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with familly at Mumbai home

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father and singer Nitin Mukesh celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with their family on Tuesday.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukesh and Nurvi Neil Mukesh (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father, singer Nitin Mukesh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their family on Tuesday. The celebration was held at their family in Mumbai.

Neil was spotted in a blue embroidered kurta while his father was seen in brown kurta that he paired with a multi-coloured shawl. Nitin Mukesh told ANI, "This year's celebration is more special because it is also the year of birth centenary of my respected father, hence happiness is overflowing in the heart and we wait for Ganpati throughout the year."

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared how important this festival is to him, saying, "We all wait a lot for these ten days because so many members of the family come to our house, so many guests come, our friends, our families from all over the country and abroad, we all wait for these ten days so that we all stay at home and welcome them." He added, "Now when I see Nurbi happily celebrating this festival, I feel even more happy. We are feeling fortunate. The entire Mukesh family is celebrating the thirtieth puja, so it is a matter of good fortune."

"Happiness is such an important thing in life which cannot be bought, it has to be felt, so in these ten days, take as many blessings as you can from your elders, your family, your friends and share as much happiness as you can," he said. Meanwhile, Neil made his debut with Johnny Gaddar. The thriller was well appreciated and Neil was applauded for his performance. Neil was last seen in 'Bypass Road' and 'Saaho' in 2019. (ANI)

