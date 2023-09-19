Left Menu

'Worst Person of the World' duo Joachim Trier, Renate Reinsve reuniting for new movie

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier is set to reunite with actor Renate Reinsve for a new feature project, titled ''Sentimental Value''.

The filmmaker and the actor had earlier collaborated for ''The World Person of the World'', the third part of Trier's Oslo Trilogy, which also included 2006's "Reprise" and "Oslo, August 31st'' (2011).

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards at the 2022 Oscars -- best international feature film and best original screenplay.

In "Sentimental Value", Reinsve will feature as Nora, an actor, and her sister Agnes, who are grieving the loss of their mother while their father Gustav reappears in their lives after a long absence, reported Variety.

''Gustav, a once-celebrated filmmaker, has written a script for a comeback movie and offered the main part to his daughter Nora, but she categorically refuses the role. During a career retrospective in France, Gustav meets an adoring Hollywood star and offers her the part intended for Nora.

''When the film starts shooting back home in Norway, Gustav seizes the opportunity to repair his bond with Nora and her sister,'' the official description read.

Trier and his long-term collaborator Eskil Vogt have penned the script of the film, which will begin shooting in Norway, France and Germany in August.

''Sentimental Value'' will be produced by Juliette Schrameck at Agat Films, Nathanael Karmitz and Elisha Karmitz for MK Production, Maria Ekerhovd at Mer Film and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar at Eye Eye Pictures. Germany's Komplizen and Denmark/Sweden's Zentropa are also on board as producers.

