Manoj Bajpayee starts shooting for 'Bhaiyyaji'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:13 IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday began filming ''Bhaiyyaji'', a film on which he also serves as a producer.

The project marks the second collaboration for the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali after ''Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'', which had a digital release in May.

According to the makers, ''Bhaiyyaji'' will explore emotions like ''standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own''.

Bajpayee took to microblogging site X to make the announcement on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

''Today marks the first day of my film ''BHAIYYAJI'' as both an actor and producer at Aurega Studios (@AuregaStudios). I'm working alongside, @apoorvkarki88, @VikramKhakhar, #ShabanaRazaBajpayee, and the super strong support from @vinodbhanu & #KamleshBhanushali at @BSL_Films, as well as @iamsameksha and @OswalShael at #SSOProductions,'' the National Award winner wrote alongside a series of pictures from the film's set.

''Filming begins for #BhaiyyaJi. Your blessings mean everything as we embark on this journey. Ganpati Bappa Morya @DeepakKingrani @HitzMusicoff,'' he added in the post.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, ''Bhaiyyaji'' is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

