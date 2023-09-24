R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, the National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in the statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

Since the release of his debut album in 1994, Usher Raymond IV has sold over 80 million records worldwide, climbing atop music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards, considered by many to be the most prestigious awards in the music industry. Billboard magazine crowned him the second most successful artist of the 2000s.

"U Got It Bad," "OMG," and "Yeah!" are among the 44-year-old singer's chart-topping hits. Usher is currently performing in Las Vegas as part of his residency show "Usher: My Way." "Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career," NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in the news release announcing the decision.

Last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, headlined by R&B star Rihanna, was the most-watched halftime performance of all time, organizers said. Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years.

