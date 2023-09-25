Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 - A sneak peek

The Boruto manga universe is evolving, and with the introduction of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans are eagerly awaiting the thrills that Chapter 3 has in store. This separate entity from the original Boruto manga is reminiscent of the transition from Naruto to Naruto Shippuden, introducing not only a time skip but also tantalizing new arcs.

Release Schedule: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3

Boruto 2 Blue Vortex Chapter 3 is set to release in Japan on October 20, 2023. Manga aficionados will be able to delve into this chapter via platforms like Manga Plus and Viz Media. Depending on your region, the release times are as follows:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12:00 AM, (October 20, 2023)

Australian Capital Territory (ACST): 01:00 AM, (October 20, 2023)

Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): 12:00 AM, (October 20, 2023)

Korean Standard Time (KST): 12:00 AM, (October 20, 2023)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 08:30 PM, (October 19, 2023)

Central European Time (CEST): 05:00 PM, (October 19, 2023)

New York: 11:00 AM, (October 19, 2023)

Pacific Time (PST): 08:00 AM, (October 19, 2023)

Eastern European Time (EEST): 06:00 PM, (October 19, 2023)

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): 11:00 PM, (October 19, 2023)

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 11:00 PM, (October 19, 2023

Plot Expectations:Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3

The upcoming chapter will undoubtedly be a treat for fans as it is expected to depict:

Boruto's Prowess: Boruto's training over the years with Sasuke will likely be highlighted as he confronts Code. His evident power growth could lead to a formidable clash, setting the stage for the unveiling of his new jutsu, Rasengan Uzuhiko.

The Menace of 10 Tails: The undercurrents hint at the terrifying reality of the 10 Tails, a potential major threat that may be unveiled. Boruto's remarks indicate that even Code might be unaware of the true nature of this beast.

Sarada's Development: Sarada Uchiha's improved skills, including her mastery of Chidori and the Great Fireball Jutsu, could be further showcased, potentially against powerful Grimes. Additionally, fans might witness the prowess of her awakened Mangekyo Sharingan.

Kawaki's Struggles: With Kawaki joining the fight, the next chapter might introduce more powerful adversaries, letting him showcase his enhanced abilities post-timeskip.

Mitsuki's Entry: Mitsuki's absence in the current battles is intriguing. Chapter 3 might bring him into the spotlight, displaying his improved capabilities.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 will show suspense, intense battles, and further revelations about the characters' growth post-time skip. As fans worldwide count down the days to its release, the expectations are sky-high.

