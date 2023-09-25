Left Menu

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl

Actor Swara Bhasker and politician-husband Fahad Ahmad have become parents to a baby girl. The baby was born on Saturday and the couple has named her Raabiyaa.Bhasker, known for films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, shared the news on her official Instagram page.A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:44 IST
Actor Swara Bhasker and politician-husband Fahad Ahmad have become parents to a baby girl. The baby was born on Saturday and the couple has named her Raabiyaa.

Bhasker, known for films such as ''Nil Battey Sannata'' and ''Veere Di Wedding'', shared the news on her official Instagram page.

''A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love!It's a whole new world,'' the actor wrote alongside a photograph featuring her, Ahmad and the new born.

Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, also shared the same post. The actor, who tied the knot with the politician in February, announced her pregnancy in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

