Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237: What Happens After Gojo's Death?

After the jaw-dropping conclusion of the last installment in the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK), the fan base is buzzing with anticipation. The showdown between prominent characters Gojo and Sukuna left many astounded, and now, the spotlight is firmly on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Release Details

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 release is slated for October 1, 2023. Keen enthusiasts can access this next chapter on platforms like Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus site, or the Shonen Jump+ app by Shueisha. Notably, the first two platforms offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of a series, while the latter is a subscription-based service granting access to an entire series.

For your convenience, here are the release times in various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 1

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, October 1

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 1

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 1

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Plot Prediction

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Spoilers

1. Shocking Revelation: Gojo's Defeat

In the previous chapter, readers were left in disbelief as it was revealed that Gojo Satoru, the strongest modern sorcerer, met his demise at the hands of Sukuna.This revelation was a shock to many fans, and it sparked outrage among the majority of Jujutsu Kaisen readers.

2. Swift Plot Progression

The story wastes no time in dwelling on Gojo's death, as the narrative swiftly moves forward.

Characters in the manga won't have the luxury of mourning for Gojo, as another challenger steps onto the stage, setting the stage for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237.

3. Kashimo's Entrance

Towards the end of the previous chapter, it became evident that Sukuna was ready for another battle.

Against all expectations, Kashimo steps in as the next contender. Known for his fighting intellect and potent cursed energy, he's considered one of the strongest ancient sorcerers.

4. The Enigmatic Kashimo

Kashimo's combat abilities are highly regarded, and he's known to have refrained from using his Cursed Technique in previous battles.

The anticipation in Chapter 237 revolves around the potential revelation of Kashimo's long-kept secret, his Cursed Technique.

5. Sukuna's Weakened State

While Sukuna may be an immensely powerful character, his recent battle with Gojo has left him in a weakened condition.

This could potentially level the playing field, giving Kashimo a better chance in the upcoming fight.

6. Sukuna's Healing and New Abilities

After sustaining significant damage in the battle against Gojo, Sukuna will need time to heal.

Sukuna's character development continues as he unveils a powerful technique capable of tearing through space itself.

7. Kashimo's Cursed Technique

A significant plot point in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 is the revelation of Kashimo's cursed technique.

Given his impressive performance against Hakari, fans are eager to discover the extent of his powers.

8. The Enigmatic Sukuna

While Sukuna has displayed several abilities, the specifics of his primary cursed technique remain a mystery.

The chapter may offer a rare glimpse into Sukuna's hidden powers and techniques.

9. Gojo's Lingering Presence

Despite his gruesome death, Gojo remains on the minds of most fans.

Clues in the previous chapter suggest the possibility of his return or a significant role in the ongoing story.

10. Unresolved Mysteries

Fans are left pondering the significance of Gojo's Reverse Cursed Technique, which was returned to him but left unused.

The potential for characters like Shoko and Yuta to use the Reverse Cursed Technique for healing raises hope for Gojo's revival.

11. Hopes for Gojo's Fate

Despite the grim circumstances, fans hold on to the hope that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 might provide some insight into Gojo's destiny.

The manga's fans hope for a more satisfying conclusion to Gojo's character arc. Fans eagerly await the upcoming installment to see how these storylines develop and how the characters grapple with the aftermath of Gojo's demise.

