Left Menu

Ananya Panday wishes father Chunky Panday on his birthday

Actor Ananya Panday in the early hours of Tuesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Chunky Panday.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 08:56 IST
Ananya Panday wishes father Chunky Panday on his birthday
Chunky Panday with Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ananya Panday in the early hours of Tuesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Chunky Panday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Liger' actor shared a throwback video on her stories which she captioned, "Thanks for introducing me to the camera at such a young age. Happy birthday Papatiiiiiii love you."

Reacting to the video, Chunky wrote, "My baby forever. Love you." Ananya also shared a series of throwback pictures on her stories of her father.

Soon after she dropped the pictures it went viral on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently enjoying the grand success of her recently released comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor the film has Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Apart from this, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023