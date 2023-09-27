Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' to release on October 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:57 IST
Taapsee Pannu's production 'Dhak Dhak' to release on October 13
Road trip movie ''Dhak Dhak'', starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjhana Sanghi, will hit the screens on October 13.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the upcoming film is directed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.

Pannu shared the release date announcement on social media Wednesday.

''My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on 13th OCTOBER 2023. Get the engine revving !!!!! #DhakDhak,'' the actor-producer wrote on X.

''Dhak Dhak'' marks Pannu's second production venture after 2022's ''Blurr'', which was released online on Zee5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

