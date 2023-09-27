RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

Actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife and actor Patralekhaa offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday. Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Dressed traditionally, the couple walked hand in hand for the visit on Wednesday. RajKummar donned a white kurta, while Patralekhaa wore a yellow suit with a blue dupatta. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair in a bun.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'. Meanwhile, on the work front, RajKummar was recently seen in the series 'Guns & Gulaabs' which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be next seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Patralekhaa will be seen in 'Phule', which is based on the remarkable lives of a social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. (ANI)

