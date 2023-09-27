Left Menu

"Bursting with gratitude": Parineeti, Raghav share thank you note

The new pair in town Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took a poignant moment to thank all of their fans and well-wishers for their kind blessings and love after they tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:22 IST
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Newly married Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took a poignant moment to thank fans and well-wishers for their kind blessings and love. The couple, who got married in Udaipur took to their respective Instagram stories to post a letter of gratitude.

The letter read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts." They concluded, "As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghav and Parineeti."

The couple tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Parineeti and Raghav looked stunning in their pastel outfits exuding timeless beauty.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor opted for a hand-crafted wedding ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her royal lehenga with intricate hand embroidery was an excellent example of craftsmanship and left everyone in awe of her beauty. She wore the lehenga with a beautiful veil featuring Raghav's name. She completed her bridal look with stunning jewellery, including a necklace with uncut emeralds, earrings, a 'maang tikka', and 'haathphool'. Raghav on the other hand, complemented the bride with his equally beautiful choice and looked stunning in his pristine ivory Sherwani.

Politicians like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Sanjeev Arora, attended the Ragneeti's wedding. Apart from ministers, former tennis player Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Designer Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' with Akshay Kumar in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

