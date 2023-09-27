Left Menu

Man dies during procession in Rajasthan's Baran, another fainted revived through CPR

A 26-year-old man purportedly died of a cardiac arrest at a festival here in Baran city, while another who fainted was revived through CPR by a police officer present at the spot, police here said on Wednesday.According to police, Lucky Soni collapsed unconscious Tuesday evening while performing stunts with sticks at one of the akhadas during Dool procession which was being carried out on the occasion of Jaljhulani Ekadash.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:18 IST
According to police, Lucky Soni collapsed unconscious Tuesday evening while performing stunts with sticks at one of the akhadas during Dool procession which was being carried out on the occasion of Jaljhulani Ekadash. Soni was rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Circle Inspector Rajesh Khatana said.

Another man, 25, fainted while performing at the same procession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Baran city, Rajendra Kumar Meena, who was present at the spot, gave the man, who cut his mouth in the fall and was bleeding, a CPR, pushing his chest for five minutes straight and revived him.

Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Dinesh MN praised Meena for his presence of mind on X.

''RPS officer Rajendra Kumar Meena saved the life of a young man who got heart attack by giving CRP in Baran district. Kudos to the presence of mind of the officer and his heroism,'' he posted.

The DSP termed the incident a miracle. ''The man stood up on his feet and started speaking normally.'' Stifling atmosphere due to heavy crowd must be behind his fainting, he said.

Both men had been dancing and performing skills for hours in the procession and must have exerted a lot causing them to dehydrate, due to which one of them suffered a cardiac arrest and the other fainted, the CI said.

Soni's body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday.

