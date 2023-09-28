Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri to star in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 11:08 IST
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will collaborate for the first time in a quirky family drama titled ''Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'', the makers announced Thursday.

Billed as a ''pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s'', the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of ''Dream Girl'' franchise fame.

In an Instagram post, Rao unveiled the official poster of ''Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'' and captioned it: ''Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???'' Dimri also shared the same post from her social media account.

The movie is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

