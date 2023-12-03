Left Menu

Alia Bhatt to join 'in-conversation' at Red Sea Film Festival

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to join the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:43 IST
Alia Bhatt to join 'in-conversation' at Red Sea Film Festival
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to join the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet. They join previously announced attendees such as Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Yasmine Sabri, Will Smith, Bollywood legend Karan Johar, and Baz Lurhmann, the head of this year's competition jury at Red Sea.

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields." "They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration - from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life - we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

