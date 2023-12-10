'Good Trouble' to go off air after season 5

The TV show 'Good Trouble' is going off air after season 5. The Freeform drama follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they try to make it to Los Angeles. The executive producers of the show, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, who play Callie and Mariana Foster, have praised one another and the show, reported Deadline. Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez took to their Instagram handles to express their gratitude and appreciation for each other.

"10 years of making TV with my best friend," Mitchell wrote beneath a photo of the co-stars. "Could not be more proud of you (Cierra)." "So many emotions right now after hearing that our beloved show, Good Trouble, has come to an end," Ramirez wrote in her heartfelt post on Instagram. "The greatest one of all, being gratitude."

She called Mariana her "favorite piece of work." "It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play a character on a show for 10+ years that has helped get important conversations started, pushed for transformative change in the world, and inspired people to be themselves & find a place of comfort," she wrote.

Ramirez discussed the influence of her character. "I can't tell if there's a part of me in you, or if you are me at this point, but nonetheless, I will alwaysssss carry your sass, resilience & willingness to give to others. Oh, & you best believe I'll never let someone tell me I can't do something l've set my mind to."Ramirez was thankful to everyone in the series, and she called the crew, "TRUE stars of the series." 'Good Trouble' returns to the air for its final run on January 2, 2024, reported Deadline. (ANI)

