Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 Preview: Higuruma's Risk, Yuji's Mystery, and Sukuna's Power

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 is dropping soon, and it's creating a lot of buzz. The manga is super popular right now and is reaching its peak, but here's the kicker: it's also reaching its end. The creator, Gege Akutami, spilled the beans that the series will wrap up in 2024. We're looking at about 30 more chapters to tie up the Culling Game arc and give us the lowdown on our favorite characters.

Sukuna, the big player in this story, is taking center stage. With the series coming to a close, the final fights are coming our way sooner than we thought. Chapter 246 is like a stepping stone, building up the hype for what Sukuna and the gang have in store.

Jump Festa 2024 spilled the beans that Jujutsu Kaisen is heading for its grand finale. Fans are in for a treat with some epic battles. This chapter is the key to unlocking those final face-offs, and fans are itching to see what Sukuna has up his sleeve.

The excitement is real, folks! Sukuna is ready to shake things up as we approach the climax. Chapter 246 is your ticket to the action-packed finale, and fans can't wait to dive in and uncover the secrets it holds! Here’s everything we know about the JJK Chapter 246 plotlines.

Spoilers warning! This article may contain Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 spoilers!

Sukuna's Dominance: As the narrative approaches its climax, Sukuna takes center stage, emerging as the linchpin in the unfolding events. With the impending end of JJK announced at Jump Festa 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 promises to be a crucial piece of the puzzle, offering fans a glimpse into the final battles that will undoubtedly shape the destiny of key characters.

The Higuruma-Yuji Confrontation: The previous chapter set the stage for a high-stakes battle between Sukuna and the dynamic duo of Higuruma and Yuji. Higuruma's bold move to open his domain against Sukuna fueled anticipation for an epic showdown. However, a surprising turn of events occurred when a confiscation order targeted Sukuna's cursed tool instead of his cursed technique, transforming the confrontation into a lopsided 4 vs. 1 scenario.

Higuruma's Perilous Situation: JJK Chapter 246 introduces a looming threat to Higuruma's life. Despite his strategic brilliance, the unexpected confiscation mishap leaves him exposed to Sukuna's potentially fatal attacks. Gege Akutami's subtle hints at Higuruma's vulnerability and the ominous voice questioning his death wish to build suspense, leaving readers on edge regarding the fate of this pivotal character.

Yuji's Unleashed Potential: With Yuji Itadori entering the fray, fans can anticipate a jaw-dropping display of newfound strength. Sukuna, caught off guard by Yuji's raw power, struggles to comprehend the force behind his punches. Chapter 246 may delve into the mystery surrounding Yuji's enhanced abilities, offering insight into the character's evolution and his role in the impending clashes.

Hakari vs. Uraume Showdown Intensifies: Another riveting battle unfolds between Hakari and Uraume. The previous chapter showcased their intense clash, with Uraume's formidable attacks met by Hakari's extraordinary regenerative abilities. As this confrontation continues, Chapter 246 holds the promise of further twists and turns, keeping readers eagerly anticipating the outcome of this captivating skirmish.

Hope for Yuta and Kenjaku's Fate: Despite the odds, fans hold out hope for insights into the fate of Yuta and Kenjaku. The shocking scene of Yuta decapitating Kenjaku left readers in suspense, and the desire to unravel the aftermath of this dramatic encounter lingers. While the chances of immediate closure may seem slim, the anticipation for any developments surrounding these characters remains high.