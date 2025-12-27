Left Menu

Morocco's Winning Streak Ends with 1-1 Draw Against Mali

Morocco's record 19-match winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations. Both teams scored from penalties awarded after VAR reviews. Morocco leads Group A with four points. Despite expectations, they appeared unconvincing, and a victory against Zambia is crucial for progression.

Updated: 27-12-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 04:13 IST
Morocco's remarkable run of 19 consecutive international victories came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations. The hosts, aiming for glory, now face uncertainty in securing their progression.

The match saw both teams awarded penalties following VAR reviews. Brahim Diaz put Morocco ahead just before halftime, while Mali leveled midway through the second period with Lassine Sinayoko's equalizer. Despite Morocco's pre-tournament status as favorites, they struggled to meet expectations.

Morocco tops Group A with four points but must overcome their nerves in their upcoming clash with Zambia to ensure a spot in the next round. Egypt, meanwhile, became the first team to advance, defeating South Africa 1-0 earlier in the day.

