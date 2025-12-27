Morocco's Winning Streak Halted by Mali in 1-1 Draw at Africa Cup of Nations
Hosts Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, halting their record wins and leaving their advancement uncertain. After a penalty by Brahim Diaz and an equalizer from Lassine Sinayoko, both awarded after VAR reviews, Morocco remains at the top of Group A.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations, hosts Morocco had their record-breaking run of victories ended with a 1-1 draw against Mali on Friday. This result leaves Morocco's progress to the next stage in question.
The match saw Brahim Diaz score from the spot in first-half stoppage time, only for Lassine Sinayoko to equalize for Mali midway through the second half, also from a penalty. Both crucial decisions were made following reviews by VAR in a tense encounter on a busy day of tournament action.
Morocco currently leads Group A with four points. They are trailed by Mali and Zambia, each with two points, while the Comoros remain at the bottom with a single point. Morocco's next opponent is Zambia, scheduled for Monday.
