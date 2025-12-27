Morocco's Winning Streak Halted by Mali in 1-1 Draw at Africa Cup of Nations

In a dramatic turn of events at the Africa Cup of Nations, hosts Morocco had their record-breaking run of victories ended with a 1-1 draw against Mali on Friday. This result leaves Morocco's progress to the next stage in question.

The match saw Brahim Diaz score from the spot in first-half stoppage time, only for Lassine Sinayoko to equalize for Mali midway through the second half, also from a penalty. Both crucial decisions were made following reviews by VAR in a tense encounter on a busy day of tournament action.

Morocco currently leads Group A with four points. They are trailed by Mali and Zambia, each with two points, while the Comoros remain at the bottom with a single point. Morocco's next opponent is Zambia, scheduled for Monday.