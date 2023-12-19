Code Geass Anime Franchise Expands with Four-Part Film in 2024! Know in Detail

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the official website for the beloved franchise dropped a bombshell – a new Code Geass anime film is in the works, and it's not just a single release but a four-part extravaganza! Fans can mark their calendars for the much-anticipated premiere in Japan, set to kick off in Spring 2024.

Accompanying this thrilling announcement is a brand-new promotional video that offers a sneak peek into the cinematic magic awaiting viewers. And that's not all – the film also unveiled a captivating key visual, introduced the star-studded cast, and spilled the beans on the creative minds steering this anime ship.

So, who's taking center stage in this epic adventure? Kohei Amasaki is stepping into the shoes of Rozé, the titular character of the film titled "Rozé of the Recapture," while Makoto Furukawa joins the cast as Ashe. The anticipation is real, and with the film's release just around the corner, more cast reveals are expected in the coming months.

Leading the charge behind the scenes is director Yoshimitsu Ohashi, orchestrating the anime magic that is set to grace Japanese theaters starting in May 2024. Noboru Kimura is weaving the script's narrative, and the character designs are in the capable hands of Takahiro Kimura and Shuichi Shimamura, building on CLAMP's original designs. Junichi Akutsu returns to craft the Knightmare frames, and Kenji Kawai will be serenading our ears with the series' music.

The creative minds at Sunrise, along with Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi, are credited for the original story, ensuring that the essence of Code Geass remains intact. The film's mechanical design is in the skilled hands of Satoshi Shigeta, while 3DCG animation is directed by Shuji Shinoda at Buemon. And let's not forget the stunning visuals brought to life by art director Kazuhiro Obata and color designers Ami Kutsuna and Yuichi Kuboki.

But the excitement doesn't stop there – the film's sound director, Jin Aketagawa, and director of photography, Hiroyuki Chiba, are set to elevate the viewing experience. And to add the perfect finishing touch, the talented MIYAVI will be gracing us with the opening theme song titled "Running In My Head."

For fans wondering about the film's place in the Code Geass timeline, it follows the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection film, which hit theaters in February 2019. Producer Kojiro Taniguchi hinted at a 10-year plan for new content in the franchise, making this new Code Geass anime film a key player in the exciting future of the series.

With the stage set and the countdown officially on, anime enthusiasts can look forward to a cinematic spectacle that promises to reignite the Code Geass universe in a way like never before. Get ready for a journey filled with suspense, drama, and the trademark twists that Code Geass is known for – Spring 2024 can't come soon enough!