Karan Johar shares his learning of 2023, says "Kuch to troll kahenge"

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar often faces social media trolling due to various reasons. On Tuesday, he took a jibe at all the trolls and opened up about his only learning from the past year.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:05 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Instagram, KJo wrote on his stories, "My only learning of 2023! Kuch to troll kahenge, Trollon ka kaam hai trollna, Chodon bekaar ki baton mein Kahin beet na jaaye Insta!" The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director also shared a selfie with actor Rani Mukerji on his stories which he captioned, "Ami Rani...2024 (red heart emoticon)."

Recently, Karan Johar took a dig at a troll, asking him to bring a "bahu" to his home for his mother's timepass. He wrote on his Instagram stories, "Firstly, no "bahu" should be a time pass for anyone's mother. A bahu is a label that comes with ridiculous regressive baggage. She is an individual in her own right and can pass her time however she likes personally and professionally."

"Her life is complete by the love we receive from her and do our best to give it back with all our heart! And bringing in a "bahu" is not an option to whoever is concerned about my relationship status! My children are blessed to have my mother guide us all..and in life if I were to have a partner I would do so to fill my void not anyone else's! Thank you for listening," he added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan marked his comeback to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. He is currently seen hosting his popular talk show 'Koffee with karan Season 8' which streams on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On the film front, he has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

