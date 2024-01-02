Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with director Rohit Shetty flagged off Ram Mandir's replica rath in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:27 IST
Devendra Fadnavis, Rohit Shetty flag off Ram Mandir's replica rath
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and director Rohit Shetty (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with director Rohit Shetty flagged off Ram Mandir's replica rath in Mumbai. At the event, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ram temple is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22. Every person wants to get there but it is not possible...To fulfil their wish, a replica of the Ram temple has been prepared here..."

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

