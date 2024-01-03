Left Menu

Jason Momoa's 'Minecraft' movie adds Jack Black

Movie, Jumanji The Next Level and will also be seen in Lionsgates upcoming Borderlands.His upcoming movie is Kung Fu Panda 4, in which he reprises his fan-favourite role of Po. The animated film will arrive in theatres globally in April.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:16 IST
Jason Momoa's 'Minecraft' movie adds Jack Black
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jack Black has joined the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary's ''Minecraft'', a live-action movie based on the popular video game from the studio.

Black joins ''Aquaman'' star Jason Momoa as well as actors Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks in the project, which will be directed by Jared Hess of "Napoleon Dynamite" fame, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details of the film's plot as well as the key characters have been kept under wraps. The film will soon start shooting in New Zealand and release in US theatres on April 4, 2025.

Minecraft, a product of the Swedish studio Mojang, debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds.

The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after launch and helping spark Microsoft to acquire Mojang for USD 2.5 billion in 2014.

Warner Studios has been developing a project based on the game for years, with Shawn Levy and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney among those who have been attached to direct.

Black is no stranger to starring in movies based on video games. He previously starred in ''The Super Mario Bros. Movie'', ''Jumanji: The Next Level'' and will also be seen in Lionsgate's upcoming "Borderlands''.

His upcoming movie is ''Kung Fu Panda 4'', in which he reprises his fan-favourite role of Po. The animated film will arrive in theatres globally in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024