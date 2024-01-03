Dandadan: Momo's Dive into Danmara! Chapter 136 may show a Twist in Her Quest

Dandadan Chapter 135, the latest installment in the popular Japanese manga series, was released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on January 3, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan.

The story takes a clever turn, making a nod to Jumanji and leaving readers in suspense about Momo's fate. Zuma's friends aim to force an elderly man into a diorama, but he resists. Momo intervenes to learn his story—trapped in the diorama since fourth grade, surviving by avoiding monsters and sweets. A turning point occurs when the elderly man contemplates ending his life but changes his mind after encountering a teenage girl, whose touch brings him back to reality.

The girl reveals Zuma's true intentions—to bring happiness to everyone at school, protecting them from harm. The mystery deepens with the golden ball, given by a mysterious person, who claimed to have the power to destroy the diorama. Zuma's accomplices push the old man to enter, leading to chaos. Amid the turmoil, Momo accidentally falls into the diorama, introducing a new twist to the unfolding story.

Dandadan Chapter 135 Summary

In Dandadan Chapter 135, Momo finds herself inexplicably transported into the enchanting world within the diorama. Her arrival unfolds in an area named Danmara, a realm intricately themed around food, adding an intriguing layer to the unfolding story. As Momo takes in her surroundings, she discovers a card that not only reveals the territory's name but also bears several enigmatic symbols and an illustration resembling a monk.

Momo sets aside her questions and embarks on a quest to find Zuma, a pivotal character in the unfolding mystery. Her exploration leads her to a castle within Danmara, a place resonating with an air of mystery and potential revelations. Within the castle, Momo stumbles upon a collection of weapons, among them the very same sword that the elderly man brought into the real world. The familiarity of the weapon raises questions about the interconnectedness between the real world and the diorama.

In a surprising turn of events, a scroll materializes in front of Momo, catching her off guard. This unexpected development adds an element of suspense to her journey, leaving readers eager to uncover the significance of the scroll within the unfolding plot.

Simultaneously, in the real world, Okarun and the others spot Momo's presence within the diorama. Okarun, noting her appearance akin to a figurine, expresses surprise. However, the leader reveals that he was aware of the peculiar figure-appearance phenomenon, leaving Okarun frustrated by the revelation.

Dandadan Chapter 135 concludes with a revelation that shakes the foundation of the storyline—Okarun and Momo collectively realize that what initially seemed like a mere diorama is, in fact, a complex and intricate game. This realization sets the stage for the upcoming chapters, promising readers an exciting exploration of the game dynamics and the mysteries awaiting Momo in the fantastical world of Danmara.

Dandadan Chapter 136: What to Expect

In Dandadan Chapter 136, fans can expect a deeper exploration of Momo's journey within the captivating world of Danmara. Armed with the sword from the real world, Momo's quest to find Zuma takes an intriguing turn amidst the food-themed landscapes and mysterious symbols. The complexity of the diorama reveals itself, and readers are left eagerly anticipating the dynamics of this unexpected game.

In Dandadan Chapter 136, the story is poised to unravel more about the game mechanics, the significance of the symbols on the card, and the challenges Momo will encounter in this surreal realm. The presence of Okarun and the others adds layer of intrigue as they come to grips with the realization that Danmara is no ordinary diorama but a complex game with unforeseen consequences.