Son Jung Hyuk Opens Up About Acting Debut in Soundtrack #2

Son Jung Hyuk Singer-turned-actor Son Jung Hyuk recently opened up about his thoughts on the conclusion of the Disney Plus original series, Soundtrack #2. The multi-talented artist, known for his 2020 single "Cassette" under the alias Demian, expressed gratitude and shared behind-the-scenes insights into his acting journey.

Active in various projects, including the 2021 JTBC music show Superband 2 and the 2022 Wavve dating reality show, Love Alarm, Son Jung Hyuk reflected on his role as K, a young musician collaborating on a music project with his piano tutor Hyun Seo (played by Geum Sae Rok) and her former lover Suho (No Sang Hyun).

In an exclusive interview with Etnews, describing his feelings on making his acting debut, Son Jung Hyuk compared it to the satisfaction of receiving a well-packed gift, noting that the attention for his acting now surpasses that of his music.

Sharing a glimpse into the audition process, Son Jung Hyuk recounted that he auditioned just a month after signing with MSteam Entertainment. Landing the role surprised many, considering it was his first attempt at auditions, making both him and the team happy and amazed.

Discussing his favorite scenes from Soundtrack #2, he highlighted a moment in the third part where K, Suho, and Hyun Seo move in together. The scene, featuring a lightbulb-changing incident, encapsulates the essence of the drama, according to Son Jung Hyuk.

When asked about the most challenging scene, he pointed to the confession scene, describing it as a real challenge to portray without it becoming awkward. The actor shared his sense of loneliness while playing the scene, where his character's feelings were not reciprocated.

Son Jung Hyuk praised the on-set chemistry with co-stars Geum Sae Rok and No Sang Hyun, describing them as his personal mental care team. Despite being newcomers to leading roles in a romantic drama, they treated him with consideration, offering support and encouragement.

Reflecting on reactions to the series, Son Jung Hyuk mentioned joining a Naver open chat to gauge the audience's response. He expressed relief and satisfaction that people enjoyed the drama, highlighting the heartening response from his mother, who typically isn't a fan of his music but genuinely enjoyed this project.

Looking ahead, Son Jung Hyuk revealed his aspirations to become an actor who continues to make efforts and grow steadily. He emphasized his commitment to practicing acting skills and incorporating modern dance to overcome any stiffness in his body.

Source: Etnews