This is what Sharad Kelkar has to say about about 'The Legend of Hanuman'

Actor Sharad Kelkar has lent his voice to the character of Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman 3'.

Sharing his experience working in the show, Sharad said, "The first two seasons, I was dubbing alone and there were no graphics. I was just enacting as I felt right. I had no idea about the face of lord Hanuman (in the series) also by then, and who was dubbing for the character for the first two seasons. Recently, I met the gentleman who voices Hanuman, a very talented voice actor named Damandeep Singh Baggan and I said, you are Hanuman, you are the backbone of the show. You are the one who is giving that feel to the audience about who Hanuman really was. It's your voice, your presentation, your technique, it's your art, which was shared. And very sweetly replied, Sir I'm doing all that because I'm dubbing with you. So, you are my inspiration to do all that."

'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3 will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on January 12. (ANI)

