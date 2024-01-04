Kareena, Saif return to Mumbai from Swiss vacay, their kid Jeh steals the show

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids Taimur and Jeh returned to Mumbai after spending their New Year's vacation in Switzerland. Several pictures and videos of the family coming out of the airport surfaced on social media.

Exiting the airport, Kareena was seen holding Jeh's hand, while Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were seen walking behind. Kareena wore a grey T-shirt under a shirt which she paired with denim and boots, while Saif donned a black T-shirt, pants, a cap, and shoes.

In one of the viral videos, Jeh is seen crying uncontrollably, as Daddy Saif asked him not to sit in the front seat and instructed him to sit at the back. Jeh began crying and eventually moved to the rear seat with his mom Kareena.

Before heading towards celebrating the last day of the year, Kareena didn't miss the chance to capture the family moments. Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve.

The first picture captured the selfie queen Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit. She opted for a dewy makeup look. What caught our attention was a red rose in her hair, which she tied in a bun style.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)