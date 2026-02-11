Glamour Meets Game: Celebrity Cricket League Electrifies Mumbai

In Bandra, Mumbai, the Celebrity Cricket League has become the talk of the town, with Bollywood stars, television personalities, and digital influencers gracing the cricket grounds.

Leading the spectacle is legendary actor Sanjay Dutt, whose dynamic participation for the Glenwalk Lions has captivated audiences. Fresh from the success of 'Dhurandhar', Dutt's on-field charisma is a major draw for fans.

Mumbai influencer Faizan Ansari, part of the Tigers team captained by Rajneesh Duggal, makes his sporting debut, adding intrigue with his influencer fame. The league showcases intense matches, notably the potential clash between Dutt's Lions and Duggal's Tigers, fueling excitement among millions of viewers.

