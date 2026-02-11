Left Menu

Glamour Meets Game: Celebrity Cricket League Electrifies Mumbai

The Celebrity Cricket League in Bandra brings together Bollywood icons and influencers, led by Sanjay Dutt's Glenwalk Lions and Faizan Ansari on the Tigers, in a thrilling mix of sport and spectacle. With strategic plays and star-studded teams, it promises intense action and rivalries, captivating millions across India.

Faizan Ansari Teams Up with Sanjay Dutt, Rajneesh Duggal in Thrilling ASTCL Celebrity Cricket League. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bandra, Mumbai, the Celebrity Cricket League has become the talk of the town, with Bollywood stars, television personalities, and digital influencers gracing the cricket grounds.

Leading the spectacle is legendary actor Sanjay Dutt, whose dynamic participation for the Glenwalk Lions has captivated audiences. Fresh from the success of 'Dhurandhar', Dutt's on-field charisma is a major draw for fans.

Mumbai influencer Faizan Ansari, part of the Tigers team captained by Rajneesh Duggal, makes his sporting debut, adding intrigue with his influencer fame. The league showcases intense matches, notably the potential clash between Dutt's Lions and Duggal's Tigers, fueling excitement among millions of viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

