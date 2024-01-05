Left Menu

Topher Grace, Michelle Dockery join cast of Mel Gibson's 'Flight Risk'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:54 IST
Actors Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery have boarded the cast of suspense thriller film ''Flight Risk'', to be directed by Hollywood star Mel Gibson.

The movie, which is set up at Lionsgate, will feature Mark Wahlberg in the role of a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal (Grace) for trial.

As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. The film is based on the 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg.

According to American news outlet Deadline, Davis Entertainment and Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Productions are the producers. ''Flight Risk'' is Wahlberg and Gibson's maiden collaboration as actor-director. The duo recently starred in biographical drama ''Father Stu''.

