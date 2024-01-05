Left Menu

'Naagin 6' fame Urvashi Dholakia undergoes surgery, says, "I have been advised rest"

She said, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days."

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 23:21 IST
Urvashi Dholakia(Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Urvashi Dholakia, who rose to fame as Komolike in the popular show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', recently underwent neck surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. She said, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days."

Urvashi's son, Kshitij Dholakia, also posted a picture of his mother from the hospital on his Instagram account, showing her lying on a bed. He also put a 'Get Well Soon' sticker on it. Urvashi was featured as a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', where she was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge. She was, however, the second participant to be eliminated from the show.

Dholakia made her acting debut at 6 in a TV commercial with Revathi. She appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series 'Shrikant'. Her first TV adult role was in Doordarshan's 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' as Shilpa followed by 'Waqt Ki Raftar'. Urvashi has been part of several shows including 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli', 'Mehendi Tere Naam Ki', and 'Kahin Toh Hoga', among others.

She was seen also seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6', in which, she played the role of Urvashi Kataria. She also became the winner of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 6' in 2013. (ANI)

