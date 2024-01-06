Left Menu

Julia Garner boards Blumhouse, Universal's 'Wolf Man' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 13:23 IST
Julia Garner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner will play the female lead in Blumhouse & Universal’s ''Wolf Man''.

The project will reunite Garner with actor Christopher Abbott after they starred together in her first feature film ''Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene'' (2011), reported Variety.

Filmmaker Leigh Whannell, who directed 2020's ''The Invisible Man'' for Universal and Blumhouse, will helm ''Wolf Man'', which is about a family that is terrorised by a lethal predator. Garner, who won an Emmy for her performance in Netflix's ''Ozark'', will play the role of the mother, while Abbott, known for ''A Most Violent Year'' and ''It Comes at Night'', will take on the part of the father.

''Wolf Man'' is written by Whannell and Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. It has a release date of October 25, 2024 in the US.

The movie will be executive produced by Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, who was earlier going to star in the project but passed on the role. Abbott joined the film in December 2023.

Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell are also executive producing ''Wolf Man''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

