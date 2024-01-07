Left Menu

'Tron', 'Caddyshack' actor Cindy Morgan passes away at 69

Actor Cindy Morgan, known for playing the roles of Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Lora/Yori in 'Tron', passed away at the age of 69.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 11:06 IST
Cindy Morgan (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Cindy Morgan, known for playing the roles of Lacey Underall in 'Caddyshack' and Lora/Yori in 'Tron', passed away at the age of 69. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times, saying Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were not able to specify when she died.

Morgan also appeared on multiple TV series throughout the '80s and early '90s, including 'Bring 'Em Back Alive,' 'Hawaiian Heat,' 'Masquerade,' 'The Fall Guy,' 'Tough Cookies,' 'Beverly Hills Buntz,' 'Falcon Crest,' 'Matlock,' 'Mancuso, FBI,' 'Hunter' and 'The Larry Sanders Show,' as per Variety. Apart from this, she also worked on TV movies such as 'The Midnight' Hour' (1985), 'Solomon's Universe' (1985), 'Dead Weekend' (1995), 'Amanda & the Alien' (1995) and 'Out There' (1995).

Along with 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron,' Morgan's film credits include 1979's 'Up Yours,' 1995's 'Galaxis' and 2006's 'Open Mic'rs.' Her most recent role was voicing Mason's Mother in the 2022 indie film 'Face of the Trinity,' reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

