Dandadan Chapter 138: Latest Updates, Spoilers, and Global Release Schedule

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 17-01-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 09:01 IST
Recently, Dandadan fans were treated to the release of Chapter 137 where protagonists Momo and Zuma face a dilemma around the mystical Gold Ball. Zuma's reluctance to part with it leads to a suspenseful adventure in a game-like world, ending in a cliffhanger that keeps readers eager for more in  Dandadan Chapter 138.

Dandadan Chapter 138 is set to hit Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan.

Spoilers warning! This article may contain Dandadan Chapter 138 spoilers

Momo, ever curious, questions Zuma about the mystical Gold Ball, a key to his powers. Zuma, hesitant to part with it, recounts a mysterious encounter with a knowledgeable stranger in the library, who enlightened him about the ball's unique abilities. Their journey leads them to a police box, where they retrieve the Gold Ball, only to be tasked with a daunting challenge: to destroy the diorama world, a realm inaccessible to the stranger.

As the plot thickens, Momo and Zuma find themselves entangled in a game-like universe, prompting Momo to suggest a strategic approach to conquer its stages, possibly their only escape. Their quest takes a comical turn as Zuma, in a gesture of concern for Momo's modesty, offers his pants to her before they embark on a bizarre obstacle course. However, a mishap occurs – the precious Gold Ball slips from Zuma's possession, leading to a tense moment as they spot it amidst a group of intrigued frogs. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger, with Momo anxiously urging Zuma to recover the ball before it falls into the wrong hands. The chapter concluded with a cliffhanger, heightening anticipation for Dandadan Chapter 138.

In Dandadan Chapter 138, we can see Momo and Zuma's efforts intensify as they race against time to retrieve the Gold Ball from the curious frogs. Their journey might take them deeper into the game-like universe, uncovering new challenges and secrets. The chapter could also explore the mysterious stranger's motives and reveal more about the diorama world's true nature. With a mix of suspense and unexpected twists, Chapter 138 is poised to continue this thrilling saga; fans are on the edge of their seats for these upcoming Dandadan Chapter 138 spoilers.

Dandadan Chapter 138 Release Details:

Dandadan Chapter 138 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. For global manga enthusiasts, here's the release schedule in various time zones:

Pacific Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 7:00 am PT

Central Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 9:00 am CT

Eastern Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 10:00 am ET

British Summer Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 3:00 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 4:00 pm CEST

Australian Central Time: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 1:30 pm ACT

Philippines Time: Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11:00 pm PHT

Brazil Time: January 22, 2024, at 12:00 pm BRT

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more 'Dandadan manga updates' and insights into this enthralling Japanese manga series.

