Left Menu

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi adds women's styles to menswear runway in Paris

French label LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi introduced women’s styles to its fall winter 2024 menswear runway presentation on Wednesday, working them into a lineup of tailored eveningwear - with model Coco Rocha closing the show. Models strode through a cavernous building site in floor-sweeping trench coats, sharp-shouldered jackets with cinched waists and pleated trousers.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 04:41 IST
LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi adds women's styles to menswear runway in Paris

French label LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi introduced women's styles to its fall winter 2024 menswear runway presentation on Wednesday, working them into a lineup of tailored eveningwear - with model Coco Rocha closing the show.

Models strode through a cavernous building site in floor-sweeping trench coats, sharp-shouldered jackets with cinched waists and pleated trousers. "It's like a new horizon," said Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, detailing his namesake label's exploration of masculinity.

"I'm really more used to how we show skin on menswear, but if you do it on a girl, it's a completely different meaning," said the designer, who included highly cut bodysuits and slim tank tops in his collection. Rocha closed the show, wearing a slick, black trench coat, belted tightly around her ribs. A collaboration with France's coin producer, the Monnaie de Paris, resulted in gold coins stamped with the label's logo, which were tucked into penny loafers and used to make bracelets, which jingled down the runway.

Nouchi, 35, is known for his styles that toy with seams, leaving open patches on one side of a neckline on a T-shirt or turtleneck, or a side hole on men's underwear. A winner of the French fashion prize Andam, he established his label in 2017 and has designed collections for department store Galeries Lafayette and the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

Paris Fashion Week's fall winter menswear shows run through Jan. 21, and include presentations from LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Dior as well as Hermes, Valentino and Balmain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024