Entertainment News: Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen; Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses and more

Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates released on Tuesday. The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest of the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

"You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100% me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The married couple of assassins from the hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" returns to action in a new TV reboot of the 2005 film. Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago.

'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA film award nominations with 13 nods

Historical drama "Oppenheimer" led nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards on Thursday, securing 13 nods. Sex-charged gothic comedy "Poor Things" received 11 nods while Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, got nine nominations.

