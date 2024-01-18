Left Menu

Entertainment News: Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen; Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses and more

Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago. 'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA film award nominations with 13 nods Historical drama "Oppenheimer" led nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards on Thursday, securing 13 nods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 18:33 IST
Entertainment News: Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen; Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Emmy viewership hits record low against NFL, Iowa caucuses

U.S. viewership for Monday's Emmy awards honoring the best of television fell to a record low 4.3 million on the Fox broadcast network, according to preliminary estimates released on Tuesday. The ceremony, which was delayed by four months because of labor turmoil in Hollywood last year, faced competition from a National Football League game and the Iowa caucuses, the first Republican contest of the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

"You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100% me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The married couple of assassins from the hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" returns to action in a new TV reboot of the 2005 film. Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago.

'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA film award nominations with 13 nods

Historical drama "Oppenheimer" led nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards on Thursday, securing 13 nods. Sex-charged gothic comedy "Poor Things" received 11 nods while Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, got nine nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024