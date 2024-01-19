Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor proudly flaunts Taimur's bronze medal, calls herself "Hysterical mom"

Proud mother and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her son Taimur's Sports Day medal and called herself 'hysterical mom'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Proud mother and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her son Taimur's Sports Day medal and called herself 'hysterical mom'. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie wearing a bronze medal and captioned it, which read, "Yes, I'm the mother who wears his medals. #Proud Hysterical mom #Bronze is the new. Mera beta. Anyone else do that?"

For the sports day, she wore a T-shirt that Kareena paired with a half-denim jacket, tights and sneakers. She also posted a selfie with Karan from the event.

Karan Johar also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring Kareena. In the video, Kareena can be seen wearing the medal and holding a certificate.

In the video, Karan heard asking Kareena, "Hey Bebo, did you win a medal?" To which, she replied, "Tim did."

Then Karan continued, "And? What did he win?" Kareena responded, "Bronze is New gold." The video ended with Karan saying, "Love it."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Proud mommy." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

