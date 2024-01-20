Left Menu

Yami Gautam's political drama 'Article 370' to release on February 23

Yami Gautam's political drama 'Article 370' to release on February 23
Yami Gautam Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)
Actor Yami Gautam will be next seen in political drama ''Article 370'', which will be released in theatres on February 23, the makers have announced.

Backed by Jio Studios & B62 Studios, the film will present a ''powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir'', a press release said.

''Article 370'' is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Gautam, known for films such as ''Badlapur'', ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'', ''Bala'', ''A Thursday'' and ''Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'', will essay the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

''Article 370'' is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

