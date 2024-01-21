Left Menu

Mangal Dhwani: Grand musical rendition with 50 instruments planned before consecration ceremony

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional Mangal Dhwani that will resonate for two hours ahead of Mondays consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.Orchestrated by Ayodhyas celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the grand musical rendition has been supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, the musical programme will begin at 10 am.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 11:28 IST
Mangal Dhwani: Grand musical rendition with 50 instruments planned before consecration ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country will be part of a devotional ''Mangal Dhwani'' that will resonate for two hours ahead of Monday's consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Orchestrated by Ayodhya's celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the grand musical rendition has been supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of construction and management of the temple, the musical programme will begin at 10 am. The consecration ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm.

The instruments include pakhawaj, flute and dholak from Uttar Pradesh; veena from Karnataka; algoja from Punjab; sundari from Maharashtra; mardala from Odisha; santoor from Madhya Pradesh; pung from Manipur; nagada and kali from Assam; and tambura from Chhattisgarh.

There will also shehnai from Delhi, ravanahatha from Rajasthan, shrikhol and sarod from West Bengal, ghatam from Andhra Pradesh, sitar from Jharkhand, santar from Gujarat, pakhawaj from Bihar, hudka from Uttarakhand and nagaswaram, tavil and mridangam from Tamil Nadu.

''Immersed in devotion, the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 am. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours,'' a member of the temple trust said.

''This magnificent musical programme represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Shri Ram,'' he added.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on Monday in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with strains of songs such as 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain' as saffron flags fly on buildings in the temple town revamped for the big day.

Music has found another significant place in the heart of temple town as an iconic roundabout named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has of late turned into a major hotspot for residents and tourists seeking the perfect selfie. A giant ornate veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes is placed at the centre of the roundabout.

The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both beautifully bedecked with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour as the ancient 'Ayodhya Nagari' has been tastefully decorated, especially the Ram Path and Dharm Path, the two street showpieces of what the government terms the 'Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya'.

While the temple town is expected to dazzle on the day of 'pran pratishtha', many households, temples and other buildings have already been lit up.

From Nihang Singhs to ISKCON and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the consecration nears.

Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour freshly cooked hot meals and tea at these community kitchens which are operational across the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024