Left Menu

Alia Bhatt honoured at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards, dedicates award to 'magic of movies'

Alia Bhatt was presented with the honorary entertainment makers award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the actor dedicated the trophy to the magic of movies.The National Award winner, whose latest release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, received the award at a ceremony held on Saturday.Alia shared a series of pictures from the event along with a clip of her acceptance speech on Instagram.Its truly an extraordinary night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:58 IST
Alia Bhatt honoured at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards, dedicates award to 'magic of movies'
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt was presented with the honorary entertainment makers award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the actor dedicated the trophy to the ''magic of movies''.

The National Award winner, whose latest release was ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'', received the award at a ceremony held on Saturday.

Alia shared a series of pictures from the event along with a clip of her acceptance speech on Instagram.

''It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, that is all I know. When I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me.

''One of the greatest things in our lives is love. Tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. Thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies,'' the 30-year-old actor said in the video.

''To a night of culture, honour & cinema,'' she captioned her post.

Superstar Salman Khan, who was invited as a special guest by Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh to attend the ceremony, presented Egyptian actor Essad Youniss with the Lifetime Achievement honour at the Joy Awards.

Later at the event, Alia and Salman also posed for the shutterbugs alongside Hollywood stars Anthony Hopkins, John Cena, Salma Hayek, Zack Snyder, and Anthony Anderson, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024