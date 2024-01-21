AAP govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya', says Delhi CM Kejriwal

The AAP government in Delhi is inspired by the concept of ''Ram Rajya'' and draws motivation from it in providing various facilities to the people of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Kejriwal made the remarks at the three-day Ramlila event being organised by the Delhi government's Art, Culture and Languages department. The conclusion of the event, which began on Saturday, will coincide with Monday's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing the event, the Delhi chief minister said, ''Many people will not be able to go there (Ayodhya) on Monday even if they want to. I am very happy that the city government has organised a grand Ramlila for the people of Delhi.'' ''On this occasion, when we are worshipping Lord Shri Ram, we need to take inspiration from his life, thoughts and words. We must take inspiration from Lord Ram,'' he added. Kejriwal narrated how Lord Ram went into exile for 14 years on the orders of his father and said it was ''no small matter''. ''If we worship Lord Ram, we will also have to imbibe in our life that we should follow the orders of our parents, speak the truth and adhere to decorum. Lord Ram was the ruler of Ayodhya, the rule he gave is considered an ideal rule,'' he said.

''We are trying to run our government in Delhi by taking inspiration from the concept of 'Ram Rajya','' Kejriwal added. He said the Delhi government has decided that no one should sleep hungry in the city and that everyone should get proper ration. ''If someone is poor, then he is given free ration. We have made night shelters for the homeless where they can stay. Food is also provided for free at these shelters,'' the chief minister said. ''We have decided that every child should get a good education, whether he is poor or rich. We have decided that every person, be it poor or rich, should get quality treatment, free treatment. We have decided that electricity should be available to every person,'' he added. All the elderly people in Delhi wish to visit a place of pilgrimage at least once in their lifetimes. While many people are unable to go on pilgrimages due to various reasons, the Delhi government enables the elderly to go on a free pilgrimage, according to Kejriwal. Many steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the people, including women. The government tries to provide security to everyone, he added. The Delhi government believes in equality for all, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or financial status, Kejriwal claimed. ''Let everyone live with love. So, we are trying to follow the concept of 'Ram Rajya'. 'Ram Rajya' is a big thing, we are very small but, in a way, it is a source of inspiration for us,'' he added.

Delhi Art, Culture and Languages Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and party MLAs were present at the event at Pearey Lal Bhawan.

