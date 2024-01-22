Left Menu

Confident that Ram Mandir consecration will take India to new heights: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 00:03 IST
Confident that Ram Mandir consecration will take India to new heights: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the ''historic moment'' of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will enrich the Indian heritage and culture and take the country's development journey to new heights.

Modi's remarks came in response to President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple.

Tagging the president's letter, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, ''Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham.'' He added, ''I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights.'' Murmu in her letter to the PM said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence.

Murmu complimented PM Modi ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

''.... as you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts,'' she said.

Murmu in her letter also referred to the 11-day rigorous 'anushthan' the prime minister has undertaken, and said that it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

''We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024