Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' to stream on ZEE5 on Republic Day

ZEE5 has set the digital premiere of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ''Sam Bahadur'' on January 26 on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, the streamer announced on Monday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP production, the war biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of Army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey. ''Sam Bahadur'', which released in cinemas on December 1, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, said the platform takes pride in announcing the digital premiere of ''Sam Bahadur'' on January 26. ''Our collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala productions has been exceptional, and it has helped us offer back-to-back patriotic films like 'Tejas' and 'Sam Bahadur'. Post 'Sam Bahadur''s success in theatres, we are confident that viewers will enjoy watching this movie on our platform as well,'' Kalra said in a statement.

Screwvala said ''Sam Bahadur'' is a special project. ''This film is my humble attempt to bring forth the inspiring narrative of a brave hero, Sam Manekshaw, and share it with the world. Collaborating with ZEE5 for its world digital premiere is a wonderful opportunity to give this beautiful story the platform it deserves. I hope audiences appreciate the remarkable journey we have embarked on with this film,'' he said.

Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for her, said Gulzar.

''The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication,'' the director said.

''I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release. The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation,'' added Kaushal.

''Sam Bahadur'' had earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide at the box office.

