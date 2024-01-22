Left Menu

U'khand celebrates consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with fervour

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:32 IST
U'khand celebrates consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with fervour
  • Country:
  • India

The temples across Uttarakhand on Monday resonated with devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram as the consecration ceremony progressed in Ayodhya. 'Shobha yatras' (religious processions) were taken out and 'bhandaras' organised in various parts of the state capital on the occasion. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began his day by reciting the verses of Ramcharitmanas at a temple within the premises of his official residence ahead of the consecration ceremony. He prayed to Lord Ram for prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of Sanatanis across the world.

The chief minister then reached a cowshed located on the premises of his official residence and offered his service to the ''gau mata''.

''It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Dhami said.

''After 500 years of struggle and the sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival. Ram belongs to every person, Ram is in every particle. On this auspicious occasion, there is joy and enthusiasm all around,'' he added.

Dhami later visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in the town to perform a yagya along with his wife Geeta and their two sons. He watched the live streaming of the event along with his family at the temple and distributed 'prasad' among the people after its conclusion. ''We all have witnessed the consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. This is a moment of joy and pride for the country. Today is the day to take a pledge to bring the spirit of justice and morality, integrity, courage, decency and compassion of Lord Shri Ram into our life,'' Dhami said. ''As a result of the penance of the saints, the sacrifice of the kar sevaks, the wait of crores of Sanatanis and the strong will of the Prime Minister, Shri Ram Lalla has been seated in his grand and divine temple in Ayodhya,'' he added. The chief minister also appealed to everyone to make the future generations aware of the life and struggles of Lord Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024