U'khand celebrates consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with fervour

The temples across Uttarakhand on Monday resonated with devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram as the consecration ceremony progressed in Ayodhya. 'Shobha yatras' (religious processions) were taken out and 'bhandaras' organised in various parts of the state capital on the occasion. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began his day by reciting the verses of Ramcharitmanas at a temple within the premises of his official residence ahead of the consecration ceremony. He prayed to Lord Ram for prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of Sanatanis across the world.

The chief minister then reached a cowshed located on the premises of his official residence and offered his service to the ''gau mata''.

''It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Dhami said.

''After 500 years of struggle and the sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival. Ram belongs to every person, Ram is in every particle. On this auspicious occasion, there is joy and enthusiasm all around,'' he added.

Dhami later visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in the town to perform a yagya along with his wife Geeta and their two sons. He watched the live streaming of the event along with his family at the temple and distributed 'prasad' among the people after its conclusion. ''We all have witnessed the consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. This is a moment of joy and pride for the country. Today is the day to take a pledge to bring the spirit of justice and morality, integrity, courage, decency and compassion of Lord Shri Ram into our life,'' Dhami said. ''As a result of the penance of the saints, the sacrifice of the kar sevaks, the wait of crores of Sanatanis and the strong will of the Prime Minister, Shri Ram Lalla has been seated in his grand and divine temple in Ayodhya,'' he added. The chief minister also appealed to everyone to make the future generations aware of the life and struggles of Lord Ram.

