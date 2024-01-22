Shun disputes, stay united as Ram Rajya coming: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country should shun disputes and stay united.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

''The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said, addressing a gathering of thousands after the ceremony.

With Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, India's self-pride has returned, Bhagwat said, adding, ''And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide help to the entire world.'' Bhagwat said Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and I salute their hard work and sacrifices.

''But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were disputes (kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united,'' he said.

Knowing that there is Ram everywhere, we have to coordinate among ourselves. To stay together is the first true practice of religion,'' he added.

Compassion is the second step, Bhagwat said, asking people to keep the minimum of what they earn for themselves and give the remaining back to charity.

''This is the meaning of compassion. You should keep your desires under check. While government schemes are providing relief to the poor, we also must bind society as everyone is our brother. Wherever you see sorrow and pain, serve there,'' he said.

He further asked people not to be greedy and lead a disciplined life.

''We have to work together to make our country a world leader,'' he said.

