PAC bands belts out devotional tunes in Ayodhya

A band from Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on Monday played tunes of 'Ram Aayenge' and 'Sare Jahan se Achha' here to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

The 20-member band, belonging to the PAC's 4th Battalion based in Prayagraj, performed on a walkway along the Dharm Path, the showpiece street of the temple town, now adorned with 40 Surya Stambhs.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple amid grand celebrations in the holy city with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the ceremony.

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya and the city wore a festive look. Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and traditional songs extolling Lord Ram were heard playing on loudspeakers at every corner.

Despite restrictions on vehicular and pedestrian movement in the city, a large number of people lined up on both sides of the Ram Path and milled around the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

The PAC band belted out songs and bhajans against the backdrop of a Ram temple cut-out.

''We have come from Prayagraj and we represent the 4th Battalion of the PAC, stationed at Doomanganj. We are playing for Ram ji today as his grand temple has been built,'' Platoon Commander Arvind Kumar, who conducted the band, told PTI here.

The band played five songs starting with 'Raghupati Raghv Raja Ram', 'Ram Janaki Baithe Hain Mere Seene Mein', 'Kabhi Ram, Kabhi Shyam', 'Raam Aayenge' and 'Sare Jehan's se Accha'.

Clad in red, black and white uniforms with headgear, the band members played instruments such as drums, clarinet, a pair of cymbals, trumpets and euphoniums, he said.

''We are staying in Barabanki district nearby and travelling up and down for the last couple of days for rehearsing and performing on this historic day,'' said a band member, who did not wish to be named.

''We have played on several other occasions in the past, including on Republic Day and Independence Day in the past,'' he said.

All members of the band were delighted to perform on the occasion of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet and will eventually rise to 161 feet (shikhar). It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

