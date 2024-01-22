Left Menu

PM Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Red Fort on Tuesday

  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at the Red Fort here on Tuesday evening to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

The prime minister's office (PMO) said Modi will also launch 'Bharat Parv', which will be held between January 23 and January 31, to showcase the country's rich diversity with Republic Day tableaux and cultural exhibits featuring efforts of 26 ministries and departments, highlighting citizen centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others.

It will take place at the Ram Leela Maidan and the Madhav Das Park in front of the Red Fort, the PMO said.

The programme this year will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions, it said.

The activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji, as Bose was known, and the Azad Hind Fauj, the PMO said.

The visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj, it said.

''In line with the vision of the prime minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021,'' the PMO said.

