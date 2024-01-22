U'khand celebrates consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with fervour

Temples across Uttarakhand on Monday resonated with devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram, while people organised 'shobha yatras' and 'bhandaras' to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the new idol of Ram Lalla was done at the temple in the Uttar Pradesh city at an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Houses across the state were decked up with flowers, saffron flags, lights and diyas while people exchanged wishes on the occasion.

'Shobha yatras' (religious processions), 'bhandaras' and live screening of the 'Pran Pratishtha' were organised in various parts of the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami began his day by reciting the verses of the Ramcharitmanas at a temple within the premises of his official residence ahead of the consecration ceremony.

He prayed to Lord Ram for prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of Sanatanis across the world.

The chief minister then reached a cowshed located on the premises of his official residence and offered his service to ''gau mata''.

''It is a great privilege for all of us to witness the restoration of the glory of Sanatan culture in the form of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Dhami said.

''After 500 years of struggle and the sacrifice of Ram devotees, I am overjoyed to witness this grand and divine festival. Ram belongs to every person, Ram is in every particle. On this auspicious occasion, there is joy and enthusiasm all around,'' he added.

Dhami later visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in the town to perform a yagya along with his wife Geeta and their two sons. He watched the live streaming of the event along with his family at the temple and distributed 'prasad' among the people after its conclusion.

''We all have witnessed the consecration of Lord Shri Ram Lalla. This is a moment of joy and pride for the country. Today is the day to take a pledge to bring the spirit of justice and morality, integrity, courage, decency and compassion of Lord Shri Ram into our life,'' Dhami said.

''As a result of the penance of the saints, the sacrifice of the 'karsevaks', the wait of crores of Sanatanis and the strong will of the prime minister, Shri Ram Lalla has been seated in his grand and divine temple in Ayodhya,'' he added.

The chief minister also appealed to everyone to make future generations aware of the life and struggles of Lord Ram. Dhami also performed a puja and attended a deepotsav (festival of lights) on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar in the evening.

Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik were also with him.

