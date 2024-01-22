Left Menu

Check out this important detail about 'Laapataa Ladies' trailer

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is all set to come up with her new directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 21:46 IST
Check out this important detail about 'Laapataa Ladies' trailer
Poster of Laapataa Ladies (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is all set to come up with her new directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'. Interestingly, the film's trailer will be attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film will be released on March 1st, 2024. 'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

Set in 2001, in rural India, the film follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Aamir and Kiran expressed their gratitude for receiving such an incredible response to their project.A Aamir said, "I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to 'Laapataa Ladies'. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can't wait for the film to release now."

Kiran also shared her excitement for receiving such a great response and added, "There's no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing 'Laapataa Ladies' to theatres at home in India." The film was earlier supposed to be released in January 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024